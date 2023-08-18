Claiming that brands and agencies can now activate attention end-to-end with Teads’ curated high-attention PMPs, global media platform Teads has announced a partnership with Adelaide to launch high-attention omnichannel private marketplaces (PMP).
Adelaide’s proprietary AU (Attention Unit) is an omnichannel media quality metric that predicts a placement’s probability of attention and subsequent impact. AU is generated by a machine learning algorithm trained to proxy full-funnel business outcomes from awareness to sales.
Since launching the Teads Attention Program just over a year ago, Adelaide has measured AU across more than 9.3 billion Teads impressions, 65 advertiser campaigns, 22 ad formats, and well over 20,000 domains.
When driven by Adelaide’s AU, an attention metric proven to forecast advertising impact, Teads says its high-attention PMPs chart a clear path to superior outcomes for advertisers through end-to-end attention activation. With the addition of high attention PMPs, Teads now offers self-serve and managed solutions via both third party DSPs and Teads Ad Manager to become an all-in-one solution for attention measurement, optimisation, and activation, available to brands in their preferred activation method.
Advertisers are now said to be able to access Teads’ brand-safe, high-attention inventory for digital and Connected TV (CTV) alongside advanced targeting capabilities and granular attention reporting. The high-attention PMPs will include premium placements that are said to have average attention score 31% higher than Adelaide’s Teads AU benchmarks.
Teads says that to date, dozens of clients globally have proven that high-AU media drives better results, including 32.7% increase in familiarity and 12.5% higher unaided awareness for a multinational hospitality company. By applying a minimum AU threshold, Teads believes the client would improve overall campaign performance by 31%.
Under the partnership, advertisers will gain exclusive access to Teads’ high-attention marketplaces across DSPs, including Google Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk, and Yahoo, while using Teads’ cookieless audience solutions, contextual targeting, and frequency capping capabilities. Teads will better inform the impacts of high-attention media on outcomes, developing an optimal approach to programmatic media buying.
Commenting on the partnership Monique Pintarelli, president, North America, Teads said: “In with Adelaide, we intend to discover the relative impact of activating around high attention to drive outcomes and provide comparison to a standardised way of buying. We see this launch as a tremendous opportunity to correlate high attention PMPs with brand lift in a highly scalable, brand-safe, and premium environment that can seamlessly pair with creative optimised for attention.”
“We’ve consistently proven that Teads’ high-AU curated inventory drives better performance across a range of outcomes and verticals,” added Adelaide CEO & founder Marc Guldimann. “Now, Teads’ high-attention PMPs enable advertisers to prioritise high-quality media right out of the gate and achieve better results with little to no friction. We’re thrilled to equip Teads clients with an outcome-based metric that directly translates to tangible, business impact and look forward to continuing to innovate with our partners at Teads.”
