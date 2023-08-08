British broadcaster UKTV has appointed Tracy-Jean (TJ) as commissioning executive to work on the multi-channel broadcaster's successful factual and factual entertainment slate.
Effective immediately, and reporting to UKTV head of factual and factual entertainment Helen Nightingale, TJ will executive produce programmes across UKTV’s Yesterday, W, Gold and Dave channels, as well as working closely with independent production companies to develop new programmes.
She will join the team responsible for creating some of UKTV’s most successful returning series including Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, Bangers & Cash, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Big Zuu’s Big Eats and Secrets of the London Underground, as well as other recent hits including Classic Car Garage, Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums and Blackadder: The Lost Pilot.
Before joining UKTV, TJ spent a year as an international format and development executive for Sony Pictures Entertainment in their LA gameshow division where she acquired their first international unscripted format and played a key role in securing the commission of the US version of Raid the Cage.
Prior to this, TJ worked in the Global Sony Entertainment team in London, where she contributed to the brand management of flagship formats Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Dragon’s Den, as well as co-creating original unscripted ideas like Goodbye House for RTE. She has worked for Discovery, Fremantle and BBC Worldwide, and unscripted formats she developed have aired in Argentina, India, Germany, France, Australia and the US and UK.
Commenting on her appointment, TJ said: “I've kept my eye on UKTV and their distinctive programmes for years and I cannot wait to be part of the team that gets to take such special ideas to screen. Having a background in unscripted formats that was forged on the opposite side of the table gives me a great empathy for anyone who pitches their ideas and I look forward to getting my hands dirty to find great shows together for UKTV's suite of channels.”
Nightingale added: “I am delighted to welcome TJ into our factual and factual entertainment team. She has a wealth of development and format experience at a senior level, a fantastic knowledge of international markets, and I look forward to the fresh new ideas she will bring to our channels.”
