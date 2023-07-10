After Loreen’s historic win in a legendary edition of the show in Liverpool this year, becoming the first woman to win the musical contest twice and seeing Sweden equal Ireland’s record of seven wins in total, Eurovision is to come to the city of Malmö in May 2024.
The southern Swedish has been selected by host broadcaster SVT and the EBU to host the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with the Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest to be held on 11 May at the Malmö Arena with Semi-Finals earlier the same week on 7 May and 9 May.
Malmö was chosen to welcome participating public broadcasters following a city bid process that examined facilities at the venue, the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists and local infrastructure, amongst other criteria. It also successfully hosted Eurovision in 1992 and then in 2013 following Loreen's last win.
“We're excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world's largest live music event,” said Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest.
“Malmö's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition. Furthermore, its compact size and well-developed transport infrastructure means everyone involved in the Contest, including delegations, media, and fans will be able to navigate the city easily. Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal Host City for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. Malmö's bid demonstrated a huge passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, and I have full confidence in their ability to create an unforgettable experience that will bring together fans, artists, and viewers across the globe.”
Ebba Adielsson, SVT’s Executive Producer of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest added: “We received strong, compelling, and creative proposals from several cities for which we are extremely grateful. The involvement of all the bidding municipalities has been outstanding. When we finally had all the options, we did an overall assessment to consider all factors involved in organising this huge event. Malmö was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria and provides a location with great venues and is a city where all those attending the Eurovision Song Contest can move around easily. Malmö is also firmly committed to providing both those visiting and living in the city a chance to participate in the festivities.”
Eurovision 2023 saw records being smashed for viewingrecords being smashed for viewing on public service media channels across Europe and beyond.
The show reached 162 million people over the live shows across 38 public service media markets. The viewing share of the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May was 40.9% and was more than double the broadcast channel's average (17.4%).
