The return of the prestigious Broadcast Awards for 2023, celebrating the best in British TV programmes, talent and channels has witnessed a celebratory night for the united national broadcaster the BBC which collected eight wins.
The winners of the event organised by Media Business Insight (MBI) were revealed at the ceremony which was attended by over 1,300 people from the broadcast industry, the largest edition of the awards to date.
The awards are judged by a panel of the biggest industry names to highlight the best from a year of outstanding content. The 2023 awards were supported by Barclays, BBC Studioworks, Blackmagic Design, The Complete Camera Company, dock10, EMG, ENVY, Fitzrovia Post Production, Garden Studios, Gravity Media, IMG, Maidstone Studios, NEP, Pinewood Television, RSM, Sargent Disc, Timeline Television and Versa Studios.
Veteran BBC newsreader Huw Edwards was awarded the night’s Special Recognition award for services to the television industry, including his news broadcasts during the national period of mourning leading up to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Other notable wins of the night included SISTER receiving the award for Best Independent Production
Company, and BBC One recognised as Channel of the Year.
“This year saw an abundance of excellent television and coverage that had all eyes on British TV,” commented Broadcast editor Chris Curtis says:. The Broadcast Awards 2023 was a testament to the brilliance of our industry.”
A full list of the 2023 winners can be found by visiting: https://broadcastawards.co.uk/
