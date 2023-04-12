As part of its first MIPDOC slate, UK-based global content company international distributor, Rainmaker Content is launching two major true-crime series Killer Evidence and Nightmare On My Street with Robert Englund.
Headlining the slate for the specialist in drama, factual and special-event programming is Killer Evidence, produced by Emporium Productions for CBS Reality, and co-funded and distributed internationally by Rainmaker.
Each episode of the now completed 10-part series focuses on a notorious crime and features first-hand accounts from the people on the front line of the investigation, from the police officers who were first on the scene to the experts whose scientific knowledge helped put the killer behind bars. Among the experts featured are top forensic scientists Tracy Alexander and Jo Millington, forensic psychiatrist Dr Sohom Das, digital forensic expert Andrew Sheldon and pathologist Brett Lockyer.
Sharing top billing Nightmare On My Street with Robert Englund (8 x 60’). The series, which Rainmaker is launching for pre-sales in Cannes, is a collaboration between Rainmaker and Michael Yudin’s New York-based factual specialist MY Entertainment, produced in conjunction with Frantic Films. MY Entertainment’s real-life horror credentials include hit paranormal series Ghost Adventures, now in its 21st season.
Fronted by horror legend Robert Englund (pictured), aka Freddy Krueger in the cult classic film, Nightmare On My Street leads audiences on a tour of the US’ most sinister criminal cases. The difference is that these crimes all happened in the places that we think of as ‘safe’ — quiet cul-de-sacs, peaceful country roads, suburban homes. Each closed-end episode focuses on true-crime story so disturbing it could have been lifted straight out of a horror movie, an impression that is reinforced by Englund’s voice-over, heart-stopping cinematic reconstructions and disturbing interviews with those most closely involved with each case.
“Crime may not pay, but it certainly sells. True-crime stories continue to fascinate and entertain us — and perhaps remind us of our good luck — but these days we like our dark consumption habit to come with a side order of insight, analysis and education said Rainmaker Content co-founder and chief executive officer Greg Phillips. “Nightmare On My Street and Killer Evidence do exactly that. Killer Evidence’s science-driven approach is equally as compelling. Hearing first hand from the men and women whose skill and diligence led to the conviction of brutal murderers is a reassuring reminder that the judicial system is still a force for good. These two titles are just the first salvo in Rainmaker’s growing factual output and we are looking forward to making further announcements in the days leading up to MIPTV.”
Each episode of the now completed 10-part series focuses on a notorious crime and features first-hand accounts from the people on the front line of the investigation, from the police officers who were first on the scene to the experts whose scientific knowledge helped put the killer behind bars. Among the experts featured are top forensic scientists Tracy Alexander and Jo Millington, forensic psychiatrist Dr Sohom Das, digital forensic expert Andrew Sheldon and pathologist Brett Lockyer.
Sharing top billing Nightmare On My Street with Robert Englund (8 x 60’). The series, which Rainmaker is launching for pre-sales in Cannes, is a collaboration between Rainmaker and Michael Yudin’s New York-based factual specialist MY Entertainment, produced in conjunction with Frantic Films. MY Entertainment’s real-life horror credentials include hit paranormal series Ghost Adventures, now in its 21st season.
Fronted by horror legend Robert Englund (pictured), aka Freddy Krueger in the cult classic film, Nightmare On My Street leads audiences on a tour of the US’ most sinister criminal cases. The difference is that these crimes all happened in the places that we think of as ‘safe’ — quiet cul-de-sacs, peaceful country roads, suburban homes. Each closed-end episode focuses on true-crime story so disturbing it could have been lifted straight out of a horror movie, an impression that is reinforced by Englund’s voice-over, heart-stopping cinematic reconstructions and disturbing interviews with those most closely involved with each case.
“Crime may not pay, but it certainly sells. True-crime stories continue to fascinate and entertain us — and perhaps remind us of our good luck — but these days we like our dark consumption habit to come with a side order of insight, analysis and education said Rainmaker Content co-founder and chief executive officer Greg Phillips. “Nightmare On My Street and Killer Evidence do exactly that. Killer Evidence’s science-driven approach is equally as compelling. Hearing first hand from the men and women whose skill and diligence led to the conviction of brutal murderers is a reassuring reminder that the judicial system is still a force for good. These two titles are just the first salvo in Rainmaker’s growing factual output and we are looking forward to making further announcements in the days leading up to MIPTV.”