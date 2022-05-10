



In a milestone for not only the BT-owned operator but also for the UK’s mobile industry, EE has announced that its 5G network has now passed 50% population coverage in the UK.

EE launched the UK’s first 5G network in May 2019 and its achievement comes one year ahead of the company’s initial rollout target and five years ahead of the government’s ambition for the country’s providers. As part of its ongoing network investment, EE has pledged to offer 5G anywhere in the UK by 2028 through its macro network and ‘on demand’ connectivity solutions.



The milestone was reached after EE rolled out 5G technology to a number of new locations across the UK that it expects to have high summer footfall so that it can help keep customers connected on their holiday breaks. Locations across Britain with a new or improved 5G service, include Blackpool, Clacton-on-Sea, Eastbourne, Exeter, Hastings, Morecambe, Plymouth, Inverness, Minehead, Salisbury and Pontypridd.



“Today’s milestone is a huge achievement in our 5G journey,” commented BT Group Consumer Division CEO Marc Allera. “EE was the first network to launch 5G in the UK and now we’re the first mobile network operator to take the technology to 50% of the UK population. Our ambitions for 5G don’t stop here. We’ll continue to invest in our network to provide our customers with unrivalled connectivity.”