Freeview has announced that its on-demand platform Freeview Play is now used in more than 10 million households.

Home to both live and on demand TV, Freeview Play is built into the majority of new TVs in the UK and is available to viewers for free, with no monthly fees or joining costs. The platform provides more than 80 live TV channels alongside 10 on demand players: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites, POP Player, STV Player and BBC Sounds.

Owen Jenkinson, marketing director at Freeview Play, commented: “Our incredible growth over the past few years reflects the incredible content we have available. There has never been more choice in subscription-based streaming platforms, and yet it’s clear that Freeview still offers something unique for viewers. Freeview Play gives viewers the flexibility to get the most out of both worlds, all at no extra cost.”

The announcement comes as Freeview launches a new TV advertising campaign, which introduces two alien characters. Featuring Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Ridley Road) and Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, Fleabag), the multi-channel campaign is running with a 60-second ad across live TV, as well as shorter cuts on BVOD (ITV Hub and All 4), and VOD (YouTube and Facebook).