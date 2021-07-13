Technical and operations teams will benefit from NPAW granular monitoring to perform advanced diagnosis, leveraged by artificial intelligence. They will be able to quickly deploy new setups and configurations securely to ensure immediate access to their premium content across all devices to suit customer lifestyles.

Ichiro Minagawa, general manager, ICT department and Yuichi Sogo, VOD system development leader, at WOWOW, commented: “Truly understanding our audience, consumption patterns and trends is a game changer to build strong connections with our subscribers. We strive for high-quality experiences. That means being able to deliver immersive experiences across all our platforms, on any device. We want to bring top subscriber entertainment selected by customers in Japan.”

Added Brian Pang, VP of sales APAC at NPAW: “At NPAW and Innotech, we truly believe in WOWOW’s mission to be a source of premium entertainment, a box of surprises and interactive experiences. We are thrilled to partner with the WOD team to help drive informed, contextualised decisions with the most accurate, reliable and holistic insights to achieve their strategic goals.”