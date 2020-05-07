In a flurry of activity, independent media software company Synamedia has launched a slew of products designed to take advantage of the move to software-based production and to tap into the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard.
At the heart of the new offers is Media Edge Gateway, a software-based integrated receiver/decoder (IRD) designed to open new routes to monetisation, software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based business models and hybrid deployments among others. Based on Synamedia’s virtualised digital content manager (DCM) architecture and its PowerVu IRD technologies, the new Media Edge Gateway is said to be ideal for video service providers that are deploying in hybrid environments, looking to test out new channels or launching point-in-time updates.
The new service is described as basically enabling cost-effectiveness, flexibility and adaptability in creating new application-specific edge gateways including an ATSC 3.0 receiver and SMPTE 2110 decoder with further commercial, function, positioning and form adaptations to be added in the future. Moreover, The Media Edge Gateway is said to be able to reduce go-to-market schedules from weeks to mere minutes using automation, the resulting benefit of its software-based architecture.
This approach says Synamedia creates more value for end customers while offering video service providers new monetisation paths. Additionally, it enables customers to experiment or launch varying business models including SaaS options and subscription-based packages.
In terms of ATSC 3.0, Synamedia is also claiming to have become the first in the market to develop a receiver for the broadcast standard, using the Media Edge Gateway software-based integrated receiver/decoder (IRD). The solution is said to be unique in that it can function as both an RF and IP receiver, and will enable cable operators to capitalise on the next-generation distribution market as it evolves to new forms of software-based and cloud-native receivers.
Synamedia believes that the availability of a dedicated receiver will allow multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), who deliver a majority of broadcast transmissions, to receive ATSC 3.0 signals. As one of the first applications of Synamedia’s Media Edge Gateway, the ATSC 3.0 receiver is designed to enable cable operators to trial ATSC 3.0 signals and deploy on a smaller scale with cost-efficiency and flexibility, selectively incorporating features at their own pace.
The new solution also is said to be able to empower operators to augment broadcasters’ ATSC 3.0 business ambitions and allows consumers to test drive new types of content afforded by the new standard.
“Never before has there been a stronger need for cost-efficient delivery of the high quality viewers expect, and never before has it been as simple to do as it is with our new Media Edge Gateway,” said Julien Signes, senior vice president and general manager, video network at Synamedia. “By adding our newest edge gateway to the mix, video service providers can truly optimise every single part of their network, and do so while being more efficient in today’s software-driven world.”
