In the latest example of a broadcast technology firm inking a deal with a major cloud platform provider, live video over IP and software-defined video platform provider Zixi has ported its solutions to Microsoft Azure.





Zixi says that by deploying global workflows for secure live video ingest, transformation and content delivery it can enable media and entertainment companies as well as enterprises to securely and reliably distribute video content over IP using Azure.



In addition, Zixi has developed the ability to deploy Zixi Broadcasters on Azure using



Integration with Azure Blob storage enables the conversion and delivery of streams to content delivery networks (CDN) for playout. These functionalities allow Azure customers to take advantage of Zixi’s methods of optimising and configuring IP-networks for video transport in real-time, providing a contribution methodology for getting video content in and out of Azure.



Zixi's technology provides resiliency using a combination of congestion-aware and network-adaptive forward error correction, error recovery, bonding of multiple IP transmission paths, and dynamic feedback to control encoder rate, all at low latencies well under a second.



The Zixi software-defined video platform accepts 17 industry protocols and containers including Zixi, NDI, RIST, SRT, TCP BBR, Multipath TCP and WebRTC among others. Zixi can provide five and six nines availability utilising patent pending sequenced hitless and bonded hitless failover over mixed IP networks such as internet, fibre, satellite and cellular. On Azure, the Zixi Broadcaster takes in the live video stream and transcodes it to HEVC/H.265 and H.264. For over-the-top (OTT) video platforms and social media or eSports it can be repackaged into HLS, DASH, and RTMP, backhaul via Zixi protocol, and output using MPEG-TS, RTP and UDP for reintegration into broadcast systems.