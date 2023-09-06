Looking to “supercharge” the commercial performance of its digital network, leading children’s entertainment production house Banijay Kids & Family has announced a partnership with YouTube revenue experts, The Polar Bears.
Describing itself as A YouTube intelligence company, The Polar Bears stated mission is to bridge what it says is the gap between channel growth and monetisation. It says that it will work with broadcasters to recapture and grow audiences and allow production companies become a next-generation digital broadcaster. In addition, it will aim to allow creators to diversify revenue streams and increase digital sponsorship opportunities for rights holders.
The partnership will see Banijay Kids & Family, behind shows such as Totally Spies! and Mr Bean: The Animated Series, use The Polar Bears’ expertise to grow and unlock new revenue streams across its digital channel network, via paid media, advertising sales, sponsorship, branded content and ad funded programming.
“With an extensive catalogue of globally loved brands, we are reaching huge audiences every day through our digital network,” said Banijay Kids & Family global head of digital Dan Lewsey. “Innovating and adapting to an ever-changing market is at the heart of what we do, and by working with The Polar Bears, we can optimise monetisation of these views and deliver an additional, healthy revenue stream.”
The Polar Bears founder Elliot Baum added: “The Banijay Kids & Family’s award-winning catalogue is an enticing proposition for advertisers looking for innovation and safe, premium environments on YouTube. The broadcast presence and global scale; will give brand partners the confidence to create unique digital activations on YouTube. We’re excited to work with these brands and help shape the Banijay Kids & Family digital commercial solutions for the future.”
