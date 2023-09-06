Video streaming user experiences provider 24i has announced a partnership with real-time video streaming platform Phenix to deliver coverage of the emerging new sports property the Prep Super League featuring elite high school-age players.
Led by former President of the United States Football League (USFL), Brian Woods, Prep Super League describes itself as an elite, 11-on-11, spring football league with live games and ancillary content designed for the modern football fan. The league will play in 12 markets and kick off in Spring 2024 with top-rated college football prospects, collegiate playing rules, and games streamed live.
With its sights set on an April 2024 debut, Prep Super League is ready to captivate sports fans with streaming apps powered by the combination of 24i and Phenix. The League will the first sports property to take advantage of the technology partnership who believe its app will create a "national high school football league" that will benefit college recruiters and football fans alike - with a highly professional user experience not seen elsewhere.
The apps will offer a range of features that 24i and Phenix say are highly sought after by sports properties, leagues, broadcasters and other video content rights holders. These features include multi-camera views for games, events, and awards shows, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the live experience. Phenix will also be able to extend its product offering across its customer base, thanks to 24i’s backend event management system and customisable user experience and interface.
Through the real-time delivery technology, the companies say they can offer sports fans an “unprecedented” ability to enjoy their favourite sports in broadcast quality with less than ½ second latency. Synchronised video delivery across all devices is said to ensure everyone sees the same content simultaneously, regardless of connection or location.
“This was an incredible opportunity for the Prep Super League to be the first sports property to leverage this extraordinary partnership,” said Woods commenting on the partnership. “We are aiming to bring our audiences innovative and engaging content geared towards younger consumers, specifically. The support of Phenix and 24i will give fans a drastically improved viewing experience, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this.”
24i CEO Donald McGarva added: “24i is renowned for its commitment to great streaming user experiences and when it comes to streaming sports and other live events, that means combining a great app UX with the shortest possible time delay between stadium and screen. This exciting partnership between 24i and Phenix will help us to jointly deliver a world class service to sports fans everywhere.”
