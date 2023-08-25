Broadcast and connected TV cloud-based SaaS technology provider Amagi has announced a partnership with media company The Urban Edge Network (UEN), to orchestrate live events on its Owned & Operated (O&O) platforms and apps.
A Black-owned media company focused on publishing and distributing content from HBCUs, UEN’s mission is to connect brands with content and culture, while also providing the institutions with monetisation opportunities. The UEN platform hosts the high-profile Historically Black College and University (HBCU) teams and conferences.
UEN has chosen to deploy Amagi's live event orchestration solution Amagi LIVE, and its flagship broadcast-grade channel playout solution Amagi CLOUDPORT, to manage and distribute a range of premium sports channels, including HBCU+, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC), and the NBA G League.
“We selected Amagi's services due to their exceptional capability in delivering top-tier playout quality,” said Hardy Pelt, founding member & CRO of UEN. “Its proficiency in distributing content to a diverse array of OTT, CTV, and linear network platforms is unparalleled. Amagi's backend technology ensures seamless scalability, making them the ideal choice for catering to a vast number of universities.”
“Urban Edge Network has consistently championed the expansion of HBCU content's influence throughout the nation,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Amagi. “We take immense pride in our role of enhancing its accessibility across a diverse spectrum of content consumption models."
Marking the first college football game of the year, Bluefield University will host Florida Memorial University on 26 August. The game will broadcast live on HBCU Plus and The Impact Network.
