After time spent watching television soared 7.8% from the prior month, research from Nielsen has showed the TV industry has benefited for its traditional holiday period bounce in December 2022, recording five days with over 100 billion minutes of TV viewing.
Nielsen’s December 2022 TV usage summary from The Gauge revealed that TV viewing remained high in December also showed that the month also included two of the top 10 most-watched days of television in 2022.
Continuing momentum from December’s TV usage was fairly flat on a monthly basis, but the slight 0.3% increase gave it an edge over November to solidify it as the second-highest month in overall TV consumption in 2022, behind January. Similar to overall TV usage, December streaming usage was nearly even with November (up 0.2%) and represented 38.1% of TV, losing a tenth of a share point due to rounding.
Compared with December 2021, time spent watching streaming content was up 46.1% on a yearly basis and has gained 10.4 share points, climbing from 27.7% to 38.1% of total TV usage. The Peacock streaming service made its debut in The Gauge, initiating coverage with a 1.0% share of TV demonstrating what the analyst called consistent growth across previous measurement intervals. Peacock’s share was driven by original programme The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which was released just before Christmas.
Viewing on HBO Max climbed by 18.1%—the largest usage increase across all named streaming platforms in The Gauge this month—and represented 1.4% of total TV consumption, 0.2 share points. Netflix and YouTube each lost one-tenth of a share point vs. November, finishing at 7.5% and 8.7% of television, respectively while Hulu usage was down 11% in December, which translated to 3.4% of TV, slipping by 0.4 share points.
