Adding to its Fire TV devices with what it says is the first-ever TV line-up to feature the new Ambient Experience for its product line, Amazon has launched the Fire TV Omni QLED Series.
The CE giant believes that the picture quality of the new product line creates a “truly cinematic” experience for the home. The 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display delivers picture quality with rich colours and full-array local dimming. Up to 96 dimming zones provide heightened contrast that adjusts independently to increase or reduce lighting intensity, unlocking details in dark areas and revealing subtle tones that might be lost in the brightest parts of the picture.
It also has built-in support for leading high dynamic ranges standards, namely HDR10+, HLG and, for the first time on Fire TV, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. A new adaptive brightness feature also uses the Omni QLED Series’ ambient light sensor to dynamically change brightness levels, providing optimal contrast across content sources, formats and lighting conditions.
“We’ve all been buying so-called smart TVs for decades, but they’re really not all that smart—and for much of the day, they’re not beautiful or useful either,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “The Omni QLED Series delivers stunning artwork, glanceable information, hands-free controls, and so much more–it reimagines what customers can expect from a smart TV.”
The Omni QLED Series is also the first Fire TV to feature the all-new Ambient Experience, which is designed to transform completely the largest screen in a home. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses its built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room and switches to the Ambient Experience. Instead of a blank screen, the TV uses Alexa technology to display information, manage smart home capabilities, listen to or discover new content or view artwork.
As part of content discovery, Alexa’s deep integration with the Omni QLED Series is designed to help users discover what to watch next. The “What Should I Watch” widget provides entertainment recommendations based on the day’s top-trending video titles on Fire TV. Viewers can also ask Alexa to help choose a show based on recently released titles and genres etc.
