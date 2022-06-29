Reflecting its strategic initiative to expand the reach of its channels and streaming vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms, Qurate Retail Group has launched a web version of QVC and HSN’s interactive streaming shopping service.
The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is said to offer the retailers’ most robust video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one “fully shoppable” app. The streaming service combines QVC and HSN’s five linear channels - QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2, offering 50+ hours a day of live vCommerce content - with two digital-only linear channels, a third slated to launch on 1 July and approximately 20 original, streaming-only shows.
Qurate says the move puts an “unmatched” selection of vCommerce programming at shoppers’ fingertips, empowering them to choose content tailored to their interests.
“Streaming is all about choice – the ability to watch whatever you want, whenever, wherever and however you want to watch it,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform strategy, development and distribution for Qurate Retail Group. “No one offers a richer, more diverse array of vCommerce programming than we do on our streaming app – with easy, in-app purchasing – and we’re expanding our library with new shows and fun content every day. The web version of our streaming app gives millions of people more control over their video shopping experiences than ever before.”
QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 TV networks and they also reach millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages.
Each day, shoppers can find a streaming-only deal in 24/7 Deal Drop. Culinary enthusiasts can join In The Kitchen, a new, digital-only linear channel designed just for them, or they can peruse more than half a dozen cooking-themed shows. In Vanessa Can’t Cook, celebrity mentors and food experts help QVC Host Vanessa Herring sharpen her kitchen skills. In Cooking With Curtis, Michelin Star Chef Curtis Stone welcomes guests into his Los Angeles restaurant to help prepare a meal for a special person in their lives.
Fashion aficionados can watch Fashion Finds – Style Channel, a new digital-only channel for fashionistas, or they can choose from several fashion-themed streaming shows. In Total Look, a host shows shoppers how to “rock your wardrobe” by styling a single piece in three different ways. In addition, the QVC En Español collection presents QVC’s first-ever Spanish-language shows: Café Con Rosina and Para Ti Con Rosina, hosted by QVC’s Rosina Grosso.
