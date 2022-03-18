Just as this year’s Formula 1 championship will see the atest advances in engineering and design technology on the tracks, on screens in the UK Sky Sports viewers will be able to enjoy the action with the latest advances in visual technology, namely high dynamic range (HDR).
With the first qualifying sessions for the season opener in Bahrain this weekend now beginning, Sky calls the forthcoming racing most anticipated Formula 1 season in recent history after the compelling conclusion to the 2021 season when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen pipped arch rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in the most controversial circumstances.
The new seasons may well see the two teams and the two drivers slug it out for supremacy once more, but new challengers may emerge as new regulations have seen the constructors build radically different cars designed with Formula 1’s aim to create more wheel-to-wheel racing and even more excitement.
The Ultra HD HDR Sky Sports offer marks the first time that the broadcaster has used the technology in its coverage of the sport and is the latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard. As well as race day action, Sky Sports will also be presenting latest news and analysis from Sky Sports F1, as well as bespoke F1 content shows Any Driven Monday and Ted’s Notebook, films and documentaries including Sky Originals Duel: Hamilton v Verstappen, Race to Perfection and the latest season of Netflix’s iconic behind the scenes docudrama Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
“We are pleased to bring the 2022 Formula 1 season to life in a way fans won’t have experienced before. The stunning picture quality offered through HDR will make viewing the new Formula 1 season even more exciting and impactful than ever,” said Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht. “As the exclusive home of live Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland we will bring Sky customers the drama from every circuit around the world straight into the comfort of their own homes.”
Ian Holmes, director of media rights and content creation at Formula 1 added: “As we enter an exciting new era of Formula 1, it is fantastic that fans will now get to experience the 2022 season, and enjoy Sky Sports’ extensive Formula 1 coverage, in HDR. This is the latest in a long line of innovations in F1's production that allow us to bring racing to fans in new and engaging ways and we can’t wait to see it in action.”
The new seasons may well see the two teams and the two drivers slug it out for supremacy once more, but new challengers may emerge as new regulations have seen the constructors build radically different cars designed with Formula 1’s aim to create more wheel-to-wheel racing and even more excitement.
The Ultra HD HDR Sky Sports offer marks the first time that the broadcaster has used the technology in its coverage of the sport and is the latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard. As well as race day action, Sky Sports will also be presenting latest news and analysis from Sky Sports F1, as well as bespoke F1 content shows Any Driven Monday and Ted’s Notebook, films and documentaries including Sky Originals Duel: Hamilton v Verstappen, Race to Perfection and the latest season of Netflix’s iconic behind the scenes docudrama Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
“We are pleased to bring the 2022 Formula 1 season to life in a way fans won’t have experienced before. The stunning picture quality offered through HDR will make viewing the new Formula 1 season even more exciting and impactful than ever,” said Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht. “As the exclusive home of live Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland we will bring Sky customers the drama from every circuit around the world straight into the comfort of their own homes.”
Ian Holmes, director of media rights and content creation at Formula 1 added: “As we enter an exciting new era of Formula 1, it is fantastic that fans will now get to experience the 2022 season, and enjoy Sky Sports’ extensive Formula 1 coverage, in HDR. This is the latest in a long line of innovations in F1's production that allow us to bring racing to fans in new and engaging ways and we can’t wait to see it in action.”