Aiming to expand its cross-device advertising platform and better link TV and mobile ads VIZIO has unveiled an expansion of its Household Connect programme to give marketers the ability to extend their campaigns beyond the TV to additional touchpoints and devices.
The new Household Connect is VIZIO’s latest effort to create a cohesive omnichannel offering for its advertisers that optimises messaging, frequency and overall experience for its audience across 19 million smart TV households and millions of mobile devices. The offering is available exclusively through VIZIO Ads.
VIZIO’s Household Connect is already used by brands and programmers to drive a variety of different KPIs. The company claims that a major cable network has used Household Connect to drive a 64% lift in viewership for its flagship season premiere. Additionally, it cites a recent study showing that Household Connect drove significant lifts in both awareness and ad recall rates of 80% and 90%, respectively.
The expansion is fuelled by a partnership with TransUnion to incorporate its TruAudience Identity and Data Marketplace into the Household Connect platform, building on VIZIO’s partnership with Yahoo. VIZIO says that it will continue to evolve the offering with additional data partners and capabilities.
“This allows advertisers to leverage our proprietary ACR data along with data from the TransUnion Data Marketplace across platforms and execute full-funnel marketing campaigns for the VIZIO audience,” said Oz Lang, vice president of product management at VIZIO explaining the move. “So, after being presented an ad on TV, viewers will see a complementary ad or call-to-action on their computer, tablet, or mobile device shortly thereafter, all powered by the same rich data.”
“By leveraging the TruAudience Identity and Data Marketplace, VIZIO combines their rich audience viewing data with other first and third-party demographic and behavioral data across tens of millions of connected homes,” added Matt Spiegel, EVP, Media & Entertainment Vertical at TransUnion. “This partnership provides brands and marketers enhanced advertising and efficacy.”
