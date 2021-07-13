French producer Prime Entertainment Group has reinforced its collaboration with HBO Europe by closing a major package deal for 104 new episodes of its long running entertainment series Hollywood on Set.
Hollywood on Set is a weekly exciting show going behind the scenes and on the set of the hottest Hollywood movies. The 52 x 26’/year HD show has met tremendous success over the years and has already been bought by leading movie networks all over the world.
Part of WarnerMedia, HBO Europe comprises a group of premium television networks that Prime sees as renowned throughout the world as a leader in high-ranking television programming services. under the terms of the deal, Hollywood on Set will now air in Eastern and Central European territories.
“We are very proud to announce this new deal with HBO Europe,” said Prime Entertainment Group’s head of sales Alexandra Marguerite commenting on the deal. “The diversity and quality of our entertainment catalogue keep on being chosen by such significant and successful movie networks like HBO and that is a true satisfaction.”
