More bad news for the worldwide pay-TV industry has emerged from Digital TV Research which is forecasting that revenues in the sector in the key territories are to track down markedly over the next five years.
The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report calculates that not only did global pay-TV revenues for 138 countries peak in 2016 at $201 billion but that are also set to decline in 77 of the territories between 2020 and 2026. Despite the number of pay-TV subscribers rising by 15 million, total market revenues are forecast to fall to $143 billion in 2026 from $173 billion in 2020.
The US is set to provide the pay-TV industry with the most dramatic fall by just under $23 billion. The study noted that US pay-TV revenues peaked at $104 billion in 2015 and that its total will drop from $80 billion in 2020 to $57 billion in 2026. The US will account for 40% of global revenues by 2026, down from 52% in 2015.
By contrast, in other regions, Chinese pay-TV revenues are set to only ease back from $9.3 billion to $8.9 billion over the course of the five-year study period while those in India are actually set to grow from $5 billion to $5.6 billion. The UK is set to see revenues slip back from $6.3 billion to $5.5 billion.
Looking at platforms, the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report also noted that satellite TV revenues will drop by $16 billion, with digital cable down by $12 billion. Analogue cable is set to will lose a further $2 billion while IPTV will likely not fall by much.
