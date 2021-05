The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report calculates that not only did global pay-TV revenues for 138 countries peak in 2016 at $201 billion but that are also set to decline in 77 of the territories between 2020 and 2026. Despite the number of pay-TV subscribers rising by 15 million, total market revenues are forecast to fall to $143 billion in 2026 from $173 billion in 2020.The US is set to provide the pay-TV industry with the most dramatic fall by just under $23 billion. The study noted that US pay-TV revenues peaked at $104 billion in 2015 and that its total will drop from $80 billion in 2020 to $57 billion in 2026. The US will account for 40% of global revenues by 2026, down from 52% in 2015.By contrast, in other regions, Chinese pay-TV revenues are set to only ease back from $9.3 billion to $8.9 billion over the course of the five-year study period while those in India are actually set to grow from $5 billion to $5.6 billion. The UK is set to see revenues slip back from $6.3 billion to $5.5 billion.Looking at platforms, the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report also noted that satellite TV revenues will drop by $16 billion, with digital cable down by $12 billion. Analogue cable is set to will lose a further $2 billion while IPTV will likely not fall by much.