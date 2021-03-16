Having been pay-TV giant Sky’s over-the-top trailblazer product, NOW TV is to take its next evolutionary step by unveiling a new identity, look and feel.
The service will now become known as NOW and said Sky reflects “how brilliant simplicity meets brilliant entertainment.” The provider says the product offers the world’s best critically acclaimed shows, new and exclusive movies and “unmissable” sports, live and on demand.
In the new brand, a streamlined identity, with a new green colour palette, makes use of a graphic illumination on the ‘O’ – a portal to showcase NOW’s entertainment at the heart of the brand.
Alongside the visual upgrade, NOW will also move to a new tone of voice. Audiences will be invited to join a community with a NOW Membership (formerly Passes) including Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu, starting at £3.99 a month, contract-free. Every NOW Membership can be enhanced with Boost from £3 a month - enabling streaming across 3 devices at the same time as well as full 1080p HD and Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound.
“NOW has always been the home of quality entertainment and our new brand evolution ensures that, even in a hectic world, no one misses out on the entertainment they love,” commented NOW managing director Marina Storti. “By moving from NOW TV to NOW, we marry our world-class quality with brilliant simplicity. This immediacy creates a true destination and community for those who love and live for the best entertainment."
NOW is available on over 60 devices and across three countries in Europe including Italy, ROI and Germany (Sky Ticket). The NOW rebrand is led by the UK and will be adapted and rolled out to Italy and ROI at the same time. The rebrand will be unveiled on 19 March 2021.
In the new brand, a streamlined identity, with a new green colour palette, makes use of a graphic illumination on the ‘O’ – a portal to showcase NOW’s entertainment at the heart of the brand.
Alongside the visual upgrade, NOW will also move to a new tone of voice. Audiences will be invited to join a community with a NOW Membership (formerly Passes) including Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu, starting at £3.99 a month, contract-free. Every NOW Membership can be enhanced with Boost from £3 a month - enabling streaming across 3 devices at the same time as well as full 1080p HD and Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound.
“NOW has always been the home of quality entertainment and our new brand evolution ensures that, even in a hectic world, no one misses out on the entertainment they love,” commented NOW managing director Marina Storti. “By moving from NOW TV to NOW, we marry our world-class quality with brilliant simplicity. This immediacy creates a true destination and community for those who love and live for the best entertainment."
NOW is available on over 60 devices and across three countries in Europe including Italy, ROI and Germany (Sky Ticket). The NOW rebrand is led by the UK and will be adapted and rolled out to Italy and ROI at the same time. The rebrand will be unveiled on 19 March 2021.