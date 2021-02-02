Launched earlier this season to select BT Sport customers using iPhone or iPad devices, Matchday Experience is a collection of immersive viewing features aimed at fans currently unable to watch live sport in stadiums as the pandemic continues. It is now available to all BT Sport customers with accessibility for the first time via Android mobiles and tablets, although feature availability varies by device and content.

Matchday Experience enables users to video chat with friends live in a split-screen view while watching the game, as well as pinch and zoom anywhere around the stadium using the 360° view tool. A Match Day Live feature allows users to access team line-ups, formations and in-game stats in augmented reality, with some features appearing inside a mini virtual stadium.

Jamie Hindhaugh, chief operating officer, BT Sport, said: “These new features build on the BT Sport App’s award-winning reputation for providing the UK’s ultimate sports viewing experience. At this moment of social distancing and crowdless sport, Matchday Experience gets fans closer than ever to the sports they love. We are proud to continue giving our customers even more ways to watch and experience sport – such as the ability to watch live with three friends, and the chance to be at the stadia through ground-breaking augmented reality.”

Matchday Experience features will be available to every BT Sport customer around BT Sport 1’s Saturday lunchtime Premier League matches as well as select midweek Premier League games, starting with BT Sport 1’s exclusive live coverage of Manchester United v Southampton on 2 February, and, Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea on 4 February.

Meanwhile, Watch Together can be used by BT Sport customers around any programme broadcast across BT Sport’s four TV channels. Feature availability will expand over the coming season around BT Sport’s coverage of certain matches from the UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, and boxing clashes. Optimised for 5G, the features also work on W-iFi and 4G networks.