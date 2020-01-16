As part of a continued expansion of third party content partnerships on the platform, the video-on-demand service of UK broadcaster Channel 5, My5, has announced the launch of two Endemol Shine Group channels.





My5 is claimed to be the third largest broadcaster AVOD service in the UK and the Endemol Shine Group channels are the latest in a string of third party content offerings it is hosting. The platform already houses six third party channels, including PBS America, A+E Networks UK’s channel, BLAZE, as well as six Pluto TV channels. In its parent’s most recent deal,



Two Endemol genre based channels, Masters of Food and Reel Truth Crime, will now be available, adding 60 hours of specialist food and crime content to the platform. Twenty additional hours will be added to each channel on a monthly basis throughout the year.



The Masters of Food channel will feature a selection of food focused series, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Zero Point Zero Production for CNN), which follows the late world-renowned chef on his travels and exploration of cuisines from around the world. Cooking gameshow My Kitchen Rules Australia (



Meanwhile, Reel Truth Crime will house a collection of true crime documentaries including Crime Investigation Australia (Foxtel Original Production), which explores some of the country’s most horrific crimes and Death Row Stories (Jigsaw Productions and Sundance Productions for CNN) , which revisits some of the most compelling capital murder cases in the USA, made by Academy Award-winning directors Robert Redford and Alex Gibney.



Commenting on the launches, Channel 5 digital lead Oli Thomas said: “Third party channels are an important part of the content mix on My5, as they increase the breadth of programming on the platform and provide an additional monetisation window for partners. The Endemol Shine Group channels will add an exciting new dimension to the content on My5.”



