In a year that the live and on-demand sports service saw more than a million streams for over 100 events, and which also saw boxing’s continued global resurgence, the rematch between heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. was the most-streamed event on DAZN in 2019.
In total, 107 events each surpassed one million streams during the year. As well as the much awaited heavyweight rematch, two bouts featuring consensus 2019 Fighter of the Year Canelo Alvarez and the professional boxing debut of YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, football also performed well, in particular showing the global appeal of Liverpool FC.
At numbers two and three positions were respectively the Reds’ historic sixth Champions League final win on 1 June and the now legendary semi-final second leg come-back win against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona on 7 May 2019. Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur also scored well in the ratings.
Analysing the traffic generated, DAZN noted that as more sports shift from linear to OTT distribution, it saw record consumption in 2019 with more than a half billion hours streamed (507 million), an increase of 98% from the 256 million hours streamed in 2018. Football accounted for 314.6 million hours of consumption followed by baseball with 38.1 million hours. Motorsport contributed 37.9 million hours with NFL gaining 37.2 million hours. Boxing weighed in for 22.6 million hours.
In terms of consumption by device, mobile platforms accounted for 26% of streams; set-top box/streaming stick: 23%; smart TV 21%; desktop 17%; game consoles 13%.
