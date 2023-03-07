Aiming to bring the hit musical programme to a worldwide audience, producer/distributor Fremantle has acquired the global rights to The Piano, the highly sought after format from Love Productions.
The Piano is both a search for and a celebration of the nation’s best amateur pianists. The Piano sees talented amateur pianists invited to play on public pianos, sharing their stories and music with the general public.
Passers-by across the country will be stopped in their tracks as heartfelt, emotional and uplifting performances take place. However, what the pianists don’t know is that two acclaimed performers are secretly watching and one pianist will be given a once in a lifetime invitation to play on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.
The format debuted on Channel 4 in the UK as a five-part series to celebrate the nation’s favourite instrument. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, each week, talented amateur pianists are invited to play on public pianos in well-known train stations. Unbeknownst to the performers, Lang Lang who is widely regarded as one of the greatest classical pianist of the modern era and platinum selling pop superstar Mika - will be secretly watching and one performer from each train station will be invited to perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.
The final will bring together four amazing pianists at The Royal Festival Hall, where they will showcase their talent in solo performances in front of an audience of thousands.
The Piano is created by Love Productions CEO and executive producer Richard McKerrow and comes from the makers of The Great British Bake Off. Fremantle holds the global rights for the format outside of North America. It recently launched in the UK as the best new format launch for Channel 4 in six years. The final will air on 15 March.
The Piano will form part of Fremantle’s Spring Entertainment slate which was recently unveiled at London Screenings.
“To say we’re thrilled to have the rights to this format is an understatement, The Piano is emotional, authentic and one of the most compelling shows I have ever watched. The great thing about this format is that we see contestants from all walks of life who don’t even know they’re in a competition,”said Vasha Wallace, EVP global acquisitions and development at Fremantle.
“We’ve seen such diversity and strong stories since The Piano premiered on Channel 4, and we look forward to seeing new versions of this wonderful series everywhere. Love Productions have an amazing track record with the likes of The Great British Bake Offand given our track record with music talent shows, this is a dream partnership for us.”
McKerrow, added: “The making of this brand new format, The Piano, has been a creatively exhilarating and uplifting experience. We’ve been able to work with such a broad and diverse range of pianists bravely expressing themselves in such a passionate heartfelt way on public pianos in railway stations across the country. Looked after so generously by Claudia Winkleman and observed by the extraordinary Mika and Lang Lang, this remarkable trio bring a magical, soulful quality to this television series which we hope feels rare and unusual. And we are excited to be expanding an original and special idea like this internationally with Fremantle.”
