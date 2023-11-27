

DTG has released a guide to FAST TV that highlights opportunities for standards to support FAST distribution. Noting the potential role of DVB-I, it also flags the opportunity to develop a metadata specification to support FAST library content search and discovery.



The guide highlights potential challenges for FAST implementation, including the availability of viewing data to aid with scheduling and advertising. It notes ongoing regulatory discussions that could impact FAST TV delivery in the UK – including a government consultation on EPG regulation, and the potential for FAST services to be incorporated in existing advertising standards.



DTG (Digital TV Group) is the collaborative group that sets UK technical standards for digital TV and supports new platforms, representing large swathes of the television ecosystem. The organisation has a DTG FAST Forum that meets every month, and which produced the guide. The report includes the results of an industry survey to understand perceptions around FAST and the aims of FAST.



The guide is called ‘FAST Forward – Your Essential FAST TV’ and says FAST represents a convergence of the broadcast and broadband TV delivery ecosystems and is driven by high uptake of connected TVs in households worldwide, and viewers looking for alternatives to paid-for services. It describes FAST as still an emerging market outside the U.S., “with much opportunity for growth”.



On regulation, the guide says it is important to understand that FAST is an emerging format, “and therefore it is not clear if it falls under the same regulatory requirements as DTT broadcast, for example.” Referring to the [highly anticipated] Media Bill in the UK (which has not yet been published), it says: “It remains to be seen how FAST will be factored into it, and to what degree FAST channels in the UK will be required to meet the same requirements as the currently licensed (traditional) broadcast channels, for example in terms of them being able to meet the accessibility requirements as set out in Ofcom’s Code on Television Access Services.”



The DTG FAST Forum has outlined the following areas that it can work on collaboratively to benefit the FAST industry and support its deployment and future success:



1. Standards. The DTG Fast Forum can take a holistic view

of standards that impact FAST delivery and ensure they meet industry needs.



2. Metadata. The guide includes a recommendation for the creation of an industry guide to metadata requirements to help content providers ensure their content is surfaced, and to help consumers find the content they want. The DTG FAST Forum says it can create a specification, support uptake, and seek industry agreement.



3. Data sharing frameworks. DTG FAST Forum says there is a measurement gap in FAST, as each content or platform owner reports their own data. “FAST is not currently covered by the industry measurement systems for linear TV (BARB) and BVOD (CFlight). It is possible to measure impressions but hard to demonstrate value of FAST through third-party verification of viewing data.



“ISBA’s Project Origin initiative seeks to measure video advertising across all digital delivery points, so could provide a future solution for measurement which encompasses advertising on FAST services”, the guide continues. The DTG Fast Forum says it can ensure that all

members are aware of the latest discussions, and that requirements are captured.



4. Input to regulatory discussions: The DTG FAST Forum can present a coordinated and coherent message to decision-making enclaves involved with regulatory and policy discussions – including those that are currently underway. “The FAST Forum can seek to ensure that new requirements are proportional and that they support rather than restrict innovation,” the DTG says.



DTG credits its DTG FAST Forum members for their contributions to the guide, calling it a great example of industry collaboration to address common challenges. Member logos at the bottom of the guide include Amagi, Conviva, Fincons Group, Fremantle, Google, Gracenote, LG, NetGem, Ofcom, SimpleStream, Sony Pictures, Tellygence and Warner Bros. Discovery.