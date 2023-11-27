

HbbTV OpApp now has improved support for rendering IP-delivered linear channels, including enabling regular HbbTV interactive (Red Button) applications to appear alongside IP-delivered linear channels and operator-managed user interface elements.



The HbbTV Association has just released an updated version of the HbbTV Operator Application (HbbTV OpApp) specification. HbbTV OpApp supports a virtual set-top box model when there is agreement between a platform operator and Smart TV manufacturer.



The updated specification also allows an operator application to manage the streaming and presentation of a collection of IP-delivered linear channels discovered from a DVB-I service list or equivalent, enabling consistent flexible streaming approaches and fast channel change times.



The requirements of broadcasters and TV receiver manufacturers behind the new Freely free-to-view platform in the UK have partly driven the requirements in the latest version of the specification. Freely is likely to be the first application using the new version when it launches in 2024. The updated specification also includes improvements identified during the development and rollout of operator applications in Germany.



HbbTV OpApp enables operators to provide a branded, uniform user interface across different manufacturers. When switching the TV set on, it appears in the operator’s ‘look and feel’, ensuring a compelling user experience with the full range of services.