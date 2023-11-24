

Users of Smart TV brands that use the VIDAA OS, including Hisense and Toshiba, will be able to play cloud-based games from the Utomik platform directly on the television set. Games become more accessible, and the move diversifies the VIDAA entertainment collection.



Utomik is a global gaming subscription service for casual and beyond-casual games, boasting 1400+ titles on PC and a subset of these for Smart TVs. Its hybrid gaming platform combines advanced UX and fast-download tech to support smooth game performance on any device. Existing partners include Samsung, LG and Hewlett Packard. Smart TV OS/UX provider VIDAA works with 200 television OEMs.



“With VIDAA’s support, we will be able to reach even more gamers through our cloud platform, making games even more accessible than they have ever been,” declares Doki Tops, CEO and Founder at Utomik. “Now, you don’t need a gaming system to play great games – just a controller, TV, and Utomik.”



The Utomik application will be available as a gaming solution on the VIDAA SmartTV OS platform app store, and in 2024 as a premium partner. New users will be able to create an account right on their television set, via the app, and start a 14-day free trial, with the option to then subcribe.



Yaniv Gruenwald, President of VIDAA International, declares: “Our partnership with Utomik is a clear reflection of our enduring promise to deliver a spectrum of premium content. By welcoming Utomik's impressive game library onto our platform, we're not just expanding our entertainment offerings — we're redefining them.



“Our mission has always been to provide an unmatched selection of entertainment that caters to the diverse tastes of our viewers. Introducing Utomik reinforces this mission, amplifying the gaming experience for our users to enjoy directly on their Smart TVs.”