Bouygues Telecom is using the multicast ABR solution contained in Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology. The 94% bandwidth saving was recorded over the last three months and is compared to unicast delivery.



mABR is currently used on select channels in a subset of homes that have the Bbox Smart TV customer premise equipment and a compatible modem. Over time it will be implemented across the entire Bbox Smart TV user base.



The channels that will be mABR enabled in 2024 cover entertainment, news, sports and general genres. Bouygues Telecom is the first operator in France to make use of this technology.



"We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Bouygues Telecom and offer them an innovative solution to manage video traffic peaks, especially during live events," says Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "nanoCDN allows Bouygues Telecom to guarantee an excellent experience to its subscribers – an increasingly important requirement among end users."



Broadpeak provides CDN and other video streaming solutions to Pay TV and content providers worldwide and can be credited with pioneering the use of mABR. The company gives figures showing that mABR reduces streaming bandwidth demands by 90% compared to unicast, without compromising QoE. The Bouygues Telecom figures even outperform this.



mABR becomes a more appealing proposition as streaming consumption grows. Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR solution requires software in the headend to pull source ABR (adaptive bit rate) streams and embed them into multicast. Then a nanoCDN agent in a home gateway converts the received stream back to unicast, enabling video delivery to the end device. Devices only see a standard unicast stream, so no changes are needed on hardware.