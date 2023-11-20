

Music content provider Stingray is launching video channels on Samsung TV Plus, available as FAST and as AVOD collections. The company is also bringing 18 audio channels to the free streaming service. This is the first time Stingray has offered the content on the platform. Music content provider Stingray is launching video channels on Samsung TV Plus, available as FAST and as AVOD collections. The company is also bringing 18 audio channels to the free streaming service. This is the first time Stingray has offered the content on the platform.



The new audio channels on Samsung TV Plus cater to a broad spectrum of musical tastes and genres. They include ‘Hot Country’, ‘Remember the 80’s’, ‘Nothin’ but 90’s’, ‘Flashback 70’s’, ‘Smooth Jazz’, ‘Classic Rock’, ‘Hip-Hop’ and ‘Easy Listening’. These are now live to users in the U.S. on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, Family Hub refrigerators and on the web.



Jim Riley, President, US Division at Stingray, says: “We are excited to join forces with Samsung TV Plus, a leading FAST service with unparalleled reach in delivering free premium entertainment, to showcase our diverse portfolio of audio and video channels. This collaboration underscores the appeal of high-quality music experiences and significantly broadens our audience.”



Photo: Samsung TV Plus