

Samsung TV Plus has achieved a massive 60% increase in global viewership over the last 12 months – cementing its position as a leading FAST/AVOD service. Samsung has also unveiled an extensive product update to improve content discovery.



Notable UX changes include a dedicated kids' experience featuring over 20 family-safe channels and popular shows like Teletubbies and Barney, and a new music destination, offering over 200 playlists and 40+ channels from partners Vevo, XITE, and Stingray. This plays to every music taste, Samsung says.



The product update and new titles will initially be available on Samsung Smart TV models dating 2019-2023. Later this year and during 2024 everything will roll-out to other Smart TV models and Galaxy mobile devices.



Samsung TV Plus reaches 24 countries and 535 million devices including Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors and even Family Hub refrigerators. It offers more than 2,400 channels globally, spanning news, sports, entertainment, music and more. The U.S. version has topped 300 channels.



The new kids’ destination, featuring shows and movies, includes new content like ‘Blippi’, ‘Barney and Friends’, ‘Baby Einstein’, ‘Teletubbies’, ‘Caillou’, ‘The Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’. Users can also enjoy family viewing from PBS KIDS, Strawberry Shortcake, Slugterra, Moonbug, Ryan and Friends, LEGO Channel, Kidoodle TV and more.



“Samsung TV Plus has a clear foothold in the FAST landscape,” declares Salek Brodsky, SVP and GM at Samsung TV Plus. “We are thrilled to present our catalogue of free premium content from the world’s top creators in our new user experience. It is designed to enable the seamless discovery of the hundreds of channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows available on Samsung TV Plus.”



Samsung has also expanded its Movie Hub and refreshed its movie channel with additional channels, namely, Movie Hub West, Movie Hub Action, and Movie Hub Holidays. The new Movie Hub channels will offer thousands of live and on-demand movies like ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’, ‘Collateral’, ‘Cruel Intentions’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Imitation Game’ and more.



Samsung claims the most comprehensive FAST news offering across global and local. [News is the highest-ranking genre globally for FAST, according to a recent FAST Report from Amagi]. Samsung TV Plus also offers a fast-growing offering of multilingual and multicultural news and entertainment. The service recently launched 10 new first-to-FAST Spanish-language channels from ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, as well as the ‘Ebony TV by Lionsgate’ channel.



And with Christmas approaching, there is a raft of holiday-themed entertainment and seasonal music video playlists now available. And let’s not forget the signature Fireplace 4K channel for your virtual log fire!



Photo: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ appears in the new curated kids destination on Samsung TV Plus.