

Xperi, best known for its TiVo brand, is making important inroads in the entertainment OS market for Smart TVs and cars. The company revealed in its Q3 results that it has signed a fourth Smart TV OEM customer that will integrate the TiVo OS into its 2024 European set line-up.



Vestel was the first television OEM that took the ‘Powered by TiVo’ OS for Smart TVs and that company is now shipping models under the JVC brand to retailers in Europe.



TiVo was at IBC in September demonstrating its entertainment OS for the connected car, which represents an exciting new touchpoint for entertainment platforms and content owners. DTS AutoStage Video Service, Powered by TiVo, has been integrated into the new generation BMW 5-Series, and the Xperi Q3 results revealed that these are now in showrooms across the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and South Korea.



BMW will expand the AutoStage Video rollout in these regions to a broad range of additional models across various vehicle segments.



Xperi has won a second DTS AutoStage Video Service programme with another unnamed European automotive OEM (car maker) described as a “major”. This deployment in multiple models will begin initially in Asia for the 2025 model year.



Meanwhile, the company signed five new video service providers for the TiVo+ streaming service, which offers up to 160 channels of content curated from 800+ free ad-supported channels. TiVo+ is now deployed by 30 video service providers in the U.S.





TiVo also reported that over 100 service providers have now selected TiVo’s IPTV solutions for their customers. The company posted double-digit year-over-year IPTV subscriber growth for the 17th consecutive quarter.



Photo: Evolution Digital announced in October that it is using the TiVo Managed IPTV solution for its EVO FORCE 1 set-top box and FUSE 4K.