

The Bitmovin Player is going to be integrated with OTT NOW!, the white-label solution for multiscreen and connected TV streaming services from Stoneroos, which is part of NEP The Netherlands. The partnership is designed to ensure a consistent experience on any screen. The Bitmovin Player is going to be integrated with OTT NOW!, the white-label solution for multiscreen and connected TV streaming services from Stoneroos, which is part of NEP The Netherlands. The partnership is designed to ensure a consistent experience on any screen.



Consistent branding is another hallmark of OTT NOW!, with Stoneroos promising its customers a “superior entertainment experience on any screen” and a solution that extends audience reach and maximises revenues.



The Bitmovin Player complements OTT NOW! by supporting device compatibility across Web, Android, iOS and major Smart TVs. “Users can have the same immersive viewing experience irrespective of the device they are using at any given time,” says Bitmovin. “The joint solution will ensure customers can benefit from fully customisable, branded apps that can power high-quality streams to any device.”



Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder at Bitmovin, adds: “The combination of the Bitmovin Player and Stoneroos’ OTT NOW! has created a powerful solution for OTT and TV services. Stoneroos is a fantastic technical partner.”



Robbert van Elswijk, Manager at Stoneroos, comments: “The Bitmovin Player is a perfect fit with our OTT NOW! front-end solutions. Also, our development team is really keen on working with the Bitmovin products. Integration is a really smooth process, with excellent support from the Bitmovin team.



“Our main goal is to provide the best video streaming experience to our customers and their viewers. By partnering with Bitmovin and combining our technologies, we enable our joint customers to stay ahead of the game.”



Photo credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash.