

Lionsgate has selected Vubiquity as a key collaborator as it moves its content library, consisting of over 18,000 film and TV titles, to a cloud-based platform. This is viewed as a transformative step towards streamlining content accessibility across various platforms. Lionsgate has selected Vubiquity as a key collaborator as it moves its content library, consisting of over 18,000 film and TV titles, to a cloud-based platform. This is viewed as a transformative step towards streamlining content accessibility across various platforms.



The cloud-based content library will empower Lionsgate’s content sales team with enhanced searchability, enabling targeted content distribution across global regions. Working with Bitpress, Vubiquity has crafted a cutting-edge, AI-based automated system that seamlessly integrates with Lionsgate’s current vendors and newly established cloud library to facilitate the efficient ingestion of source files.



This dynamic system analyses existing content, carefully aligns video and audio components for each title, and synchronises multiple audio and subtitle tracks. This automation goes a step further by adeptly executing necessary content edits to ensure top-tier quality.



Akin Ceylan, COO of Home Entertainment and Global Content Distribution Operations at Lionsgate, says: "Vubiquity is playing a vital role in aiding our migration of distribution assets into the cloud, which will effectively transform our operations in the way we manage and monetise our vast library of content. It provides the speed and flexibility required to meet the demands of an industry that continues to evolve.”



Russ Moffat, Co-founder of Bitpress, comments: “We are very excited to be working with Lionsgate and Vubiquity on this initiative, providing advanced tools for post-production to ensure top-tier quality of Lionsgate’s content. This will allow Lionsgate to rapidly meet the needs of their content commercialisation by automating traditionally laborious processes.”



Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, which owns Vubiquity, adds: "We are pleased to work with Lionsgate to centralise and organise their incredibly diverse catalogue of content, making it easier for them to include their movie and TV catalogue in entertainment offerings around the world.



“As we’ve recently seen, libraries of existing content can become power players of streaming, and this agreement will help Lionsgate content more effectively reach viewers than ever before."