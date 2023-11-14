

VIZIO's CEO William Wang said last week that the Smart TV manufacturer is beginning to explore partnerships with other TV OEMs who are looking for alternatives within the connected TV market. Q3 2023 results also showed SmartCast viewing growth.



Average SmartCast hours per SmartCast active account were up 12% year-on-year to 97 hours per month. VIZIO now has 17.9 million SmartCast active accounts and in Q3 2023 they streamed 5.2 billion hours.



Discussing the possibility of working with other TV OEMs (making the VIZIO OS available to them), Wang said: “Over the past few years we have been continuously retooling and enhancing our operating system to unlock further growth opportunities. These efforts successfully drove record ARPU in Q3, but they are also opening up additional strategic options…



“…Our deep expertise with integrated hardware and software provides a distinct potential for mutually beneficial outcomes for VIZIO and future partners.”



During Q3, VIZIO rolled out an all-new quantum 4K QLED Smart TV in 65-inch and 75-inch models, launched nine new apps on the platform including ESPN (taking the total to around 200), and added Golf Nation and Celebrating Hispanic Heritage among its new FAST channels. The WatchFree+ FAST/AVOD offering now includes 290 linear streamed channels.