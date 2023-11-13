 Paramount+ now available on Xbox across many markets | OTT | News | Rapid TV News
Paramount+ is extending its distribution to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latin America (including Brazil), Switzerland and the UK. A new partnership with Microsoft was announced last week.

“Our goal is to make Paramount+ available to an expanded audience,” explains Angela Heckman, Senior Vice President of International Streaming Distribution and Business Development at Paramount. “This partnership with Microsoft is testament to our commitment to scale innovative global partnerships to maximise reach.”
