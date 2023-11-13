

Amagi and Cineverse have formed a strategic partnership to offer end-to-end FAST solutions for video service providers as a managed service. It includes “everything needed to get into FAST”, including a comprehensive content offering for all major markets. Amagi and Cineverse have formed a strategic partnership to offer end-to-end FAST solutions for video service providers as a managed service. It includes “everything needed to get into FAST”, including a comprehensive content offering for all major markets.



The service is available from January 2024 and bundles Amagi’s leading FAST platform with Cineverse’s Matchpoint Suite and content services. The two companies promise minimum effort for video providers looking to enter this rapidly expanding market. “It is the ideal solution for anybody looking to launch and scale a FAST service and generate new revenue streams without introducing new costs and resources,” the companies promise.



Cineverse is a streaming technology and entertainment company with a large portfolio of streaming channels and content libraries. Their combined kit will include monetisation services, content acquisition and curation services, and a technology backend powered by Amagi’s FAST SaaS solutions.



The joint managed offer expands a relationship that stretches back to 2018. The companies claim it provides the most comprehensive set of end-to-end FAST and AVOD services to the marketplace, and that these solve many of the challenges faced by ‘VSPs’ (video service providers) as they launch or scale their FAST offers. FAST Platforms, TV OEMs, SVOD apps and telcos/cable companies are listed as beneficiaries.



Amagi and Cineverse will team up on sales and marketing of the services, and each will bring additional capabilities as they become available. "Partnering with Amagi presents a unique opportunity for both companies to create unparalleled value in the evolving FAST landscape," declares Tony Huidor, Chief Technology Officer of Cineverse.



Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi, adds: “Cineverse’s expertise in content acquisition, editorial and their VOD suite of products is a perfect complement to our own. We are confident that this offering will revolutionise the way FAST services are launched and operated.”