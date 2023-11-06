

Swedish public broadcaster SVT believes it is the first broadcaster in Europe to provide subtitles for 100% of its on-demand news content after implementing an innovative subtitling plugin that allows journalists to create AI-generated subtitles with one button press.



Olof Appelqvist, Head of Post Production at SVT, explains: “This solution has enabled us to redeploy human resource into other areas of the business and it is saving us millions of Swedish Krona per year. This, in turn, enables us to maintain the quantity and increase the quality of our news output without any sacrifice, as well as providing a better experience to our deaf and hearing-impaired viewers.”



Limecraft, which provides cloud-based solutions that enable content creators to store, manage and share assets, is the tech company behind the innovation. Its product portfolio includes AI transcription and image recognition to index content and automate repetitive work. SVT recently partnered with Limecraft and Woody Tech to seamlessly enhance the existing production environment.



“All modern media organisations are constantly grappling with the twin issues of technology and efficiency,” notes Appelqvist. “SVT previously committed to providing subtitles or captions for 95% of our content, but a great deal of our online content is short-form, and the subtitling process has always been very manual and time-consuming.



“With our journalists taking increasing responsibility for subtitle creation, it became clear we needed to find a better way of meeting our responsibilities. The business case was extremely compelling, and we’ve been delighted with the implementation and the overall result. We’re also very happy to be an early adopter of this technology, forging a path that we’re sure other broadcasters will want to follow.”



Photo courtesy of Limecraft and SVT.