

73% of millennial parents in the U.S. subscribe to a streaming service just for their kids, and 68% of millennials in general have a streaming subscription that shows ads – more than any other generation. These are among the findings of a Samba TV study.



The study is based on a representative online survey of 2,507 adults in the United States by HarrisX during August. It found that 8-in-10 millennials stream TV shows, with 84% of those streamers using Netflix. The study is called ‘Guide to Targeting Millennials’ and provides insights on millennials’ streaming habits and ad preferences, and advice about how advertisers can reach this demographic.



Samba TV is a leading provider of TV technology for audience data and cross-platform measurement, harnessing ACR data from Smart TVs, so picked out some key statistics relating to ad-supported streaming. The study found that 21% of millennials with a Netflix subscription signed up for the streamer’s ad tier, with 68% of this group subscribing to the platform after the lower-cost ad tier was released.



The study reveals that millennials are more open to AVOD (ad-supported VOD services) than other generations and Samba TV reckons this presents a unique opportunity for AVOD platforms and advertisers to engage with this influential demographic.



"Millennials are the generation that grew up on cable and were first to cut the cord, and have revealed themselves to be a core audience on AVOD and FAST," explains Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO at Samba TV. “Their willingness to consume ads when streaming is a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach more than 20% of the U.S. population, who have more spending power than retiring baby boomers.



“By embracing an omniscreen strategy that addresses all the platforms where millennials consume video, advertisers can align their campaigns to connect with this hugely impactful audience."



The report points out that over 72M U.S. adults are categorised as millennials. They have a combined spending power of over $2.5 trillion.