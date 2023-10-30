

Parks Associates has revealed new research showing that the average U.S. streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366 per year (on average) by switching from premium subscription tiers to ad-based tiers. Parks Associates has revealed new research showing that the average U.S. streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366 per year (on average) by switching from premium subscription tiers to ad-based tiers.



The analyst and research firm notes that Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+ all offer or plan to offer an ad-based option. Parks Associates found that these are, on average, $5.44 cheaper than the basic, ad-free service from the same company.



“The move to ad-based services provides more options for consumers, especially as they are seeking a balance between costs and the desire for multiple content options,” comments Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research at Parks Associates. “Not everyone’s favourite streaming service offers a cheaper ad-based service tier yet, and many subscribers will choose a mix of ad-based and premium options, depending on household preferences.”



Parks Associates will be hosting its annual Future of Video conference on November 14-16 at Marina del Rey, CA, featuring keynotes from Sling TV & DISH Network, ESPN+/ESPN, Google, Red Nation Television Network, AiBUY and many others.



Future of Video includes a pre-conference research workshop titled ‘OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption’ followed by two days of content that includes insights from the Parks Associates analyst team.



Photo credit: Tech Daily on Unsplash