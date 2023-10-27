

Five FAST channels from QYOU Media India are going to be distributed as part of the curated content offering from Coolita, the Smart TV OS brand that is found in over 2 million large-screen televisions sold in India. Both companies are seeking a larger global footprint.



Coolita claims it is already a household name in India thanks to Coolita OS. Users of Coolita-powered TV sets from OEM brands including Thomson, Croma, Panasonic, LLOYD and Itel – both in India and globally – will gain access to five 24-hour channels from QYOU’s Q Play+ service. The channels are: The Q, The Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Sadhguru TV and BH Live.



QYOU is an Indian entertainment network operating in India and the U.S., focused on millennial and Gen Z viewers. It produces and distributes content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. Distribution is via television networks, cable, satellite and streaming. The deal with Coolita is intended to expand distribution globally, as well as in India.



Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer at QYOU Media India, says: “Our partnership with Coolita is a significant milestone in our mission to provide top-notch entertainment to viewers in India and worldwide. This collaboration allows us to strengthen our digital presence on connected TVs and offer our curated content to a global audience.”



Coolita is operating in over 80 countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and America, the company reports. Samuel Lin, Head of Partnerships at Coolita, comments: “In India, this collaboration gives audiences free access to curated Indian programmes, enhancing their viewing experience with a localised touch.



“Users of TV brands supported by Coolita, such as Panasonic, Croma and Thomson, can now enjoy the 24-hour channels at no cost. This strategic alliance significantly amplifies the local coverage and accessibility of Q Play's offerings.”



Photo: Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India.