



If it’s horror you want this Halloween, Prime Video, AMC+, Shudder and Peacock Premium have the most extensive catalogues covering the genre, according to data from Reelgood, the content discovery service that also provides B2B catalogue and viewing insights. If it’s horror you want this Halloween, Prime Video, AMC+, Shudder and Peacock Premium have the most extensive catalogues covering the genre, according to data from Reelgood, the content discovery service that also provides B2B catalogue and viewing insights.



With Halloween approaching, the company has released data on the services with the most and best horror. It took a snapshot of U.S. SVOD catalogues on October 10 (2023) and then assessed the quality based on IMDb scores.



For movies classed by Reelgood as ‘high quality’, defined as IMDb scores of 7.5 or more (with at least 300 votes), MAX had the most followed by AMC+ and then Peacock Premium. For ‘quality movies’ (defined as IMDb scores of 6-7.4 with at least 300 votes), AMC+ led the way, followed by Prime Video and then Shudder).



If it’s horror shows you want, Netflix had the most ‘high quality’ shows (defined as IMDb score of 8 or higher with at least 300 votes) and was followed by Hulu. In the ‘quality’ show category (IMDb 6.5-7.9 with minimum 300 votes), Netflix again led the way, followed by Hulu. If you only count shows (rather than movies), Netflix also leads in quantity, followed by Hulu.



For consumers, Reelgood provides an app that knows where content can be found and connects that with ratings. Users can customise it so it knows the services you have access to (free or subscription) and will show you where you can watch a movie or show on a service you already have.



The company also provides B2B services. Reelgood Catalog Insights tracks streaming content availability across all catalogues to help with content acquisition and development, and inform partnership decisions. This service pulls in streaming content from multiple SVOD, TVOD and AVOD services. Viewership Insights provides insights on consumer engagement from the millions of Reelgood subscribers that use its platform daily to find something to watch.