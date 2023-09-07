Despite headwinds expected in the region’s two major territories over the time period, Asia Pacific OTT TV episodes and movie revenues are projected to reach $49 billion in 2029 up from the $34 billion that is forecast for 2023. says a study from Digital TV Research.
Among the notable findings in the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report was that China, the world’s second largest OTT market was maturing rapidly. India was seen as experiencing a shake-up in its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) sector.
In all, the analyst believes that China will account for 39% of the region’s total revenues by 2029, down from 47% in 2023 as other countries grow faster. China is reaching SVOD maturity and is rated as having a poor AVOD sector at present. India’s SVOD was disrupted by Indian Premier League cricket converting to AVOD in 2023. China is forecatto generate $19.2 billion in OTT revenues by 2029 followed by Japan on $5.1 billion; South Korea, $5.1 billion; India, $4.5 billion.
Asia Pacific’s SVOD revenues overtook AVOD revenues in 2019 and while the study expects AVOD to recover, Digital TV Research says revenues will remain lower than SVOD. SVOD and AVOD revenues are set to climb by $4 billion and $9 billion respectively between 2023 and 2029.
In terms of platforms, the big six US-based platforms will account for only 18% of the Asia Pacific region’s OTT revenues by 2029 – the lowest proportion for any region. Attributing reason for this, Digital TV Research principal analyst Simon Murray said: “Disney now appears less keen on expanding Hotstar to the region’s developing markets as it is classified as “non-core”. Warner Bros Discovery is yet to announce international plans for Max. Paramount’s Asian rollout will be very limited.”
