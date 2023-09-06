Just as the All Blacks get ready to face host nation France in the Rugby World Cup opener, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to launch NZR+, a free, global direct-to-consumer service.
Enabling the NZ rugby organising body to deliver on-demand content directly to fans around the world for the first time, NZR+ will stream original programming and behind-the-scenes footage of the All Blacks, Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens teams.
The service also enables NZR to engage with worldwide audiences and understand their fans on a deeper level, while also looking to grow future revenue streams as the organiaation continues to develop its digital marketing and content strategies.
NZR+ is available to watch online at nzrplus.com, and via iOS and Android mobile apps at launch, with big screen devices such as Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV and LG TV to follow.
“NZR+ is the result of a simple concept, to be more fan-centric. With the investment and technology capabilities of Silver Lake, alongside the collaboration across rugby especially within the All Blacks and Black Ferns team environments we have built a product that aims to unify and inspire at a global scale,” added NZR CEO, Mark Robinson. “NZR+ will evolve as fans engage with it, the platform and its content will adapt as we learn more about what works and what doesn’t. But right now, we are excited to share NZR+ with the world.”
The partnership takes advantage of Endeavor Streaming’s experience in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for sporting clubs and leagues, including Tottenham Hotspur FC, the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, Union of European Football Association (UEFA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the English Football League (EFL).
“The All Blacks are one of the most distinctive and recognisable sports brands in the world and this service provides fans with a new global destination to access content,” added Endeavor Streaming chief commercial officer Pete Bellamy.” Endeavor Streaming’s Strategy and Growth Services team will also work closely with New Zealand Rugby to help deliver the strategic goals of the service on a worldwide basis. We are a proud partner of New Zealand Rugby and look forward to supporting them with this exciting new initiative.”
The service also enables NZR to engage with worldwide audiences and understand their fans on a deeper level, while also looking to grow future revenue streams as the organiaation continues to develop its digital marketing and content strategies.
NZR+ is available to watch online at nzrplus.com, and via iOS and Android mobile apps at launch, with big screen devices such as Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV and LG TV to follow.
“NZR+ is the result of a simple concept, to be more fan-centric. With the investment and technology capabilities of Silver Lake, alongside the collaboration across rugby especially within the All Blacks and Black Ferns team environments we have built a product that aims to unify and inspire at a global scale,” added NZR CEO, Mark Robinson. “NZR+ will evolve as fans engage with it, the platform and its content will adapt as we learn more about what works and what doesn’t. But right now, we are excited to share NZR+ with the world.”
The partnership takes advantage of Endeavor Streaming’s experience in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for sporting clubs and leagues, including Tottenham Hotspur FC, the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, Union of European Football Association (UEFA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the English Football League (EFL).
“The All Blacks are one of the most distinctive and recognisable sports brands in the world and this service provides fans with a new global destination to access content,” added Endeavor Streaming chief commercial officer Pete Bellamy.” Endeavor Streaming’s Strategy and Growth Services team will also work closely with New Zealand Rugby to help deliver the strategic goals of the service on a worldwide basis. We are a proud partner of New Zealand Rugby and look forward to supporting them with this exciting new initiative.”