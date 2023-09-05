Cloud platform provider MwareTV is claiming to have tackled the issue of branding services with what it calls a unique approach to creating consumers apps with App Builder, enabling the creation of fully branded and customised user interfaces with no coding knowledge.
MwareTV believes the value of a package of television services, including streamed and on-demand content, is recognised not just by established media enterprises but also by telcos, ISPs, mobile operators, housing associations, hotels and hospitality among others.
It adds that it is important for these bodies to be able to offer services which are attractive and engaging on a telco grade comparable level as consumers are used to video services of the market leaders, and also reflect the brand values and corporate identity of the host organisation. This it says will ensure the value of the television service reflects back into the wider business.
Looking at the business problem that the platform intends to address, MwareTV noted that traditionally, creating apps and online user interfaces was slow, cumbersome and expensive, involving specialist staff. MwareTV tackled this issue by developing App Builder, what it calls an intuitive yet powerful WYSIWYG development tool that, by using drag and drop, allows functional and fully branded apps to be created without the need to write a single line of code or have any app design experience.
App Builder supports all the common platforms on which consumers view television services, including iOS, Android, AndroidTV, TVOS, FireTV, WebOS, Tizen, WebTV and Lightning Framework. It provides starter templates to get users started and these are customisable with nine menu types, 33 home page widgets and a practically unlimited number of set-ups.
“Our goal has always been to see our customers roll out their services – and start earning revenues – as quickly as possible,” commented MwareTV CEO Sander Kerstens. “This is another key element of this philosophy: our customers waste no time in briefing external design houses, waiting for the results, then reviewing and revising. With a few simple drag-and-drops they have a user interface, across all platforms, that matches their branding as well as promoting the full offering. It is another reason for us to claim that we are unique in offering a real one-stop shop solution for modern television services.”
