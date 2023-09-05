In a move that the UK broadcaster says is a pivotal moment for the company, Channel 4 has launched its first ever international channels after striking deals with US streaming platforms Tubi, Plex and Xumo Play.
Two channels – 4 Adventure and 4 Emergency – will be available on the streaming platforms making hundreds of hours of Channel 4 content, alongside other UK programming, available for free to millions of people in the US.
Channel 4 sees the launch of the FAST Channels representing an entirely new venture for Channel 4 enabling the broadcaster to export British content and offer more international exposure and opportunities to British indies.
The channel launches are intended to introduce US audiences to popular shows that embody the station’s core brand values, bringing Channel 4’s tone of voice and slice of British culture to the US FAST market. It is also designed to further diversify Channel 4’s revenue streams.
4 Adventure will feature a range of reality and documentary programmes centred around survival challenges and endurance such as Shipwrecked and The Island With Bear Grylls. 4 Emergency will give US viewers an insight into the frontline of British health and emergency response systems featuring programmes such as 24 Hours In A&E, Emergency Helicopter Medics, Emergency Rescue: Air, Land & Sea and Paramedics: On The Frontline (999: On The Frontline in the UK).
“With nearly 250 channels, our FAST offering provides our viewers with a lean-back, drop-in experience, allowing them to dive deep into their obsessions - from reality, to documentaries, to action and beyond,” said Sam Harowitz, vice president of content acquisitions, Tubi. “We're thrilled to partner with Channel 4 to bring their beloved British programming to our platform, which we're certain will entertain and captivate our audiences.”
“We’re excited for the Channel 4 partnership as it launched its first ever international channels on Plex,” added Shawn Eldridge, vice president of business development and content at Plex. “With the addition of the Channel 4 depth and breadth of premium content like 4 Adventure and 4 Emergency, we’re continuing to fill out the most diverse and entertaining selection of FAST channels anywhere.”
Channel 4 has partnered with Amagi, Broadcast Intelligence and Gracenote to support the technical delivery of its content on the FAST channels. The broadcaster added that it anticipated there will be further announcements of similar deals with other platforms later in 2023.
Channel 4 sees the launch of the FAST Channels representing an entirely new venture for Channel 4 enabling the broadcaster to export British content and offer more international exposure and opportunities to British indies.
The channel launches are intended to introduce US audiences to popular shows that embody the station’s core brand values, bringing Channel 4’s tone of voice and slice of British culture to the US FAST market. It is also designed to further diversify Channel 4’s revenue streams.
4 Adventure will feature a range of reality and documentary programmes centred around survival challenges and endurance such as Shipwrecked and The Island With Bear Grylls. 4 Emergency will give US viewers an insight into the frontline of British health and emergency response systems featuring programmes such as 24 Hours In A&E, Emergency Helicopter Medics, Emergency Rescue: Air, Land & Sea and Paramedics: On The Frontline (999: On The Frontline in the UK).
“With nearly 250 channels, our FAST offering provides our viewers with a lean-back, drop-in experience, allowing them to dive deep into their obsessions - from reality, to documentaries, to action and beyond,” said Sam Harowitz, vice president of content acquisitions, Tubi. “We're thrilled to partner with Channel 4 to bring their beloved British programming to our platform, which we're certain will entertain and captivate our audiences.”
“We’re excited for the Channel 4 partnership as it launched its first ever international channels on Plex,” added Shawn Eldridge, vice president of business development and content at Plex. “With the addition of the Channel 4 depth and breadth of premium content like 4 Adventure and 4 Emergency, we’re continuing to fill out the most diverse and entertaining selection of FAST channels anywhere.”
Channel 4 has partnered with Amagi, Broadcast Intelligence and Gracenote to support the technical delivery of its content on the FAST channels. The broadcaster added that it anticipated there will be further announcements of similar deals with other platforms later in 2023.