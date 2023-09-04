Research from German Media Association, Vaunet, has found that despite the current difficult market environment and economic climate with rising financial burden for consumers, demand for pay-TV and paid video content in Germany continues to grow.
The study, Pay TV and Paid-VoD in Germany, found that in 2022, revenues for pay-TV and paid video-on-demand in Germany rose by nearly 5 % to €4.9 billion. Looking ahead, Vaunet projects an 8 % revenue growth for 2023, estimating turnover of €5.3 billion.
The study revealed that German-speaking GSA region, encompassing Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, mirrors this growth trend. The region boasted a revenue increase of approximately 4 % in 2022, amassing €5.8 billion, and is poised to exceed €6 billion (forecasted €6.3 billion) for the first time in 2023.
The study also showed that the number of pay-TV subscriptions in Germany rose to 10.1 million in 2022, a shift from 9.6 million in the previous year. On the viewership front, AGF-licensed pay TV channels garnered a monthly average reach of 17.7 million pay TV viewers in the first half of 2023. For 2023, Vaunet anticipates a marginal increase in video streaming subscriptions, rounding off to approximately 10.3 million. Additionally, by the end of 2022, Germany had 19.8 million SVOD subscriptions. The study forecasts predicts this number will breach the 20 million threshold this year, reaching an estimated 20.8 million.
“The overall positive market development in 2022 underlines the unwavering allure of pay TV, streaming and on-demand services in Germany,” said Vaunet managing director Frank Giersberg. “We predict further market growth in terms of usage and turnover for the coming years – which however depends to a large extent on the regulatory landscape and framework. Additional burdens such as Government-induced investment obligations weaken market dynamics, while incentive models would provide positive momentum.”
