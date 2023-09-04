Nordic region TV and streaming provider Allente has launched its new Stream Multiscreen OTT offering going live with apps for Android TV, Apple TV, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Web and iOS and Android mobiles.
Established in May 2020 by a merger between Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, Allente offers TV, streaming and broadband services to 1 million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. March 2023 saw the launch of Allente’s new 4K dongle product for streaming OTT (over-the-top) TV, the first customised operator streaming dongle in EMEA using Google TV.
With its new service Allente can visually manage and optimise TV experiences across all platforms with 3Ready Control Center, next-generation UX management and optimisation platform from 3SS. The software company used React Native for cross-platform development, which it said resulted in better scalability to launch features across multiple platforms, with reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).
3SS believes Allente’s subscribers can now enjoy a superior UX, consistent across a very broad range of consumer devices: Android TV Hybrid DTH (satellite)/IPTV set-top-box, smart TVs including Android TV, Apple TV, 4K streaming dongle, tablets, smartphones and Web.IT added that through having its new all-device availability, Allente continues to demonstrate user-centric focus and its abiding dedication to delivering maximum flexibility to its video service subscribers in the Nordic region.
“With 3Ready as our technology foundation, and 3SS as long-term partner, we’re offering our customers the widest possible array of super-aggregated entertainment, with total choice as to how, where and when they enjoy their favourite content,” said Allente CTO Jon Espen Nergård. “3Ready Control Center enables us to optimise the UX and curate content across all platforms in real-time, giving us all the power we need on our mission to deliver world-class entertainment experiences to our customers.”
