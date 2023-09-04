Aiming to improve the user experience and customer satisfaction for its 500,000 video service customers, Austrian multiservice provider Magenta Telekom has announced that it is deploying Media Distillery’s EPG Correction Distillery technology.
T-Mobile Austria subsidiary Magenta Telekom is a leading provider of internet and mobile communications, entertainment and business solutions in Austria. It offers broadband via hybrid fibre coax cable and mobile and also what are said to be the latest technologies for digital life and work.
EPG Correction Distillery, part of Media Distillery’s Time Marker Suite, is designed to resolve one of the most common problems facing super-aggregators and their subscribers – namely the lack of accurate time markers in broadcast and the consequent discrepancy between actual and scheduled EPG start and end times of TV shows. By analysing broadcast content in real-time and across multiple channels, EPG Correction Distillery detects the actual start and end times of the programmes and adjusts the EPG margins accordingly.
Putting the launch into business context, Media Distillery says sample customer data shows the dramatic positive impact its advanced video analysis technology has on customer satisfaction. In earlier deployments with other operators, the introduction of EPG Correction led to a drop in customer complaints related to replay, recordings and EPG by as much as 75%. EPG Correction Distillery recently reached the milestone of 1,000 activated channels.
Following a successful POC, EPG Correction Distillery is currently in deployment and will go live on Magenta’s most popular TV channels in Q3 2023.
“Delivering the best possible user experience to our customers is essential in today's competitive marketplace,” said Christian Jaros, vice president entertainment at Magenta Telekom. “Media Distillery is helping us to overcome one of the greatest frustrations viewers encounter, namely replay programmes having incorrect start and stop times due to broadcasts not corresponding with the EPG schedule. EPG Correction Distillery is now enabling us to deliver a more seamless entertainment experience.”
