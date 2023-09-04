A tipping point is set to be reached in the West European subscription video-on-demand sector as Germany is primed to displace the UK in terms of the largest number of paying customers by the end of 2023 says a study from Digital TV Research.
The Western Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report shows that Western Europe is forecast to have 273 million SVOD subscriptions by 2029, up from 210 million by the end of 2023.
The UK is the most mature SVOD market in Western Europe but not only Germany, France, Italy and Spain will each add more subscriptions than the UK over coming years.
While not only will Germany have more SVOD subscriptions than the UK by the end of this year, the gap between the two countries will growing from then on. From the 63 million additions between 2023 and 2029, the UK will contribute 6 million, Germany 12 million, Spain 9 million, Italy 10 million and France 11 million.
Digital TV Research calculates that Germany will have 44.4 million SVOD customers by the end of 2023, growing to 56.9 million by the end of 2029. The UK is set to grow from 42.6 million subscribers in 2023 to 48.7 million in 20239 while France will increase from 29.9 million to 40.9 million.
